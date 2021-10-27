John Deere employee hit by car, killed while walking to picket line

United Auto Workers released a statement after a member died while reporting to the picket line at John Deere Wednesday morning.

The 15-year employee, who has not been named yet, worked at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Plant in Moline, Illinois.

The man was hit and killed by a car while walking to the picket line.

On behalf of the UAW and all working families, we mourn the passing of our UAW brother,” said Ray Curry, UAW President. “It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and coworkers.

The worker's name will not be released until family members are notified.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother who was reporting to the picket line. Our brother was fighting for what is right and we all mourn for his family and co-workers,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today.

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, director of the Agriculture Implement Department said, “We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of our Brother. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family and his co-workers and they are all in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. The entire UAW mourns today.”



